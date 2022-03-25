Tags
The emergence of a rare and potentially deadly virus among a common tick in North Carolina and the Southeast is causing researchers to speed u…
Also, where can I dispose of used syringes?
Barnabas Network has over 500 pieces of furniture, from leather couches to chaise loungers and outdoor cooktops, in its online auction that runs Saturday through April 2.
Officers responded about 4:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Bellevue Street for a report of shots fired, police said in a news release. They found Demarcues Shaquan Whitney injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kuang Y Adrong, police said Saturday morning in a news release.
Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a shooting Monday in the 900 block of Dunbar Street.
JACKSONVILLE — An Onslow County teacher has resigned after he was recorded shouting obscenities and what one student called “racially-motivate…
The male, dark brindle pit mix was found in a crate about 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Oakland Place and Monroe Place. High Point Police Department investigators determined the dog had been left at the edge of the road the previous night.
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.
“This is a critical situation,” said Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, who represents District 5.
