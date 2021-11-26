 Skip to main content
The Western Rockingham Community has formed a group with the goal of "saving" the community fitness and tennis center at the Western Rockingham YMCA in Mayodan.

Please join this online petition and support the efforts to keep this important tennis and fitness resource open to serve Rockingham County. Feel free to share the link by social media or email to reach as many supporters as possible.

Click on the link below.

https://forms.gle/wUDQHEFDXHLpi4m8A

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

