SAVOR BUDGET - Nov. 11, 2020

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 11
————— SAVOR (D1) —————
Billboard: 110220-gnr-lif-wishlist-promo
Story 1: 111120-gnr-lif-flatbread, 92 inches, 9 photos
Story 2: 111120-grn-lif-onions, 28 inches, 6 photos
————— INSIDE LIFE —————
No recipe swap
111120-gnr-lif-dining-out, 8 inches, 1 photo
Fillers:
- Shared content: 110220-110820_FOOD (Chase the Chill)
- 111120-gnr-lif-chicken, 15 inches, 1 photo
- 111120-gnr-lif-doughnuts, 15 inches, 1 photo
- Shared module: 102620-110120_FOOD (Seasonal Sips)
- 111120-gnr-lif-pickles, 30 inches, 1 photo
- 111120-gnr-lif-pork, 16 inches, 1 photo
- 111120-gnr-lif-steak, 19 inches, 1 photo
- 111120-gnr-lif-beef-stew, 18 inches, 2 photos
————— PUZZLE PAGE —————
Annie, Astro, Comics, Sudoku, Boggle, Crossword, Jumble, Bridge
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!