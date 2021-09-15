Saying the cause 'speaks to me,' Replacements founder gives $100,000 to resettle Afghan refugees

"It really is a powerful experience to witness people at their most generous," said Poe, who admits stuttering in shock. "I had no idea. No idea. This is the foundation, although it will take all of us together working on this to make sure that families can stabilize and get on their feet."

Page said he just wants to be a good neighbor.

"It really speaks to me," Page said of wanting to help. "I want them to use it how they best see fit. Whatever they think is best because they know more than I do."

Here with almost nothing, some of those newcomers fought alongside and aided American soldiers during the decades-long war in Afghanistan while others are fleeing the resulting turmoil from the United States pulling troops from the country. They are now being processed at a number of military bases.

Over the next year the agency could get 500 refugees to resettle, and that could take about a $1 million. The group is asking others to give what they can.

"My family was poor," recalled Page, who grew up in Rockingham County. "My dad was a tobacco farmer and our family of six lived in a three-room house with no bathroom. But at the same time, my dad liked to help other people. That’s why I feel like it’s important to help others."