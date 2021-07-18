Scholarship means RCC student can triumph in nursing

“I really wanted to go back to school for my family. And I had a lot going against me,” she said.

At 60, Knight is an older student. She is also legally deaf – which created a big problem when COVID-19 forced face masks over everyone’s mouths.

“When I first came back to school, I had to take English. I went in there with a pad and a pen, and (instructor) Dr. Alana Baker was talking about laptops. I went and got one and didn’t know how to turn it on,” Knight said. “Dr. Baker was so kind to me. She was so compassionate and brilliant.”

Knight said if it wasn’t for Dr. Baker, she probably would have quit. Instead, she aced the English class.

Staying in the program meant covering the expenses of being in school. It didn’t help that the rigorous class and clinic schedule meant Knight had to cut back on her hours at work. Plus, she needed new hearing aids.

She turned to the RCC Foundation and applied for a scholarship.

“I was sitting in the audiologist’s office in Danville with my sister and the lady told me I had enough money for a down payment for my hearing aids, and what was left was $4,300,” Knight said.