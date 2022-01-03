Winter finally arrived in North Carolina, sparing some but not others

RALEIGH — Over a few hours Monday, parts of North Carolina saw thunder, lightning, pounding rain, gusting winds, sunshine, sleet and snow — everything but frogs.

The head-turning weather spared the Raleigh-Durham region serious damage, but commuters came crawling out of post-holiday sleep to find blackouts and flashing power.

Duke Power showed more than 12,000 outages around Durham and Chapel Hill, and more than 40,000 in the Triad.

After days of record-breaking heat, a low-pressure system combined with remaining warm air — a collision that spawned winds strong enough to knock down trees and power lines around Mebane and Fuquay-Varina.

The National Weather Service reported gusts up to 49 mph at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Heavy winds damaged roofs and collapsed a barn around the Harnett-Moore county line.

"Pretty gnarly storm, to be honest with you," said Nick Luchetti, meteorologist. "A very robust low-pressure system just happened to develop in a perfect location to lead to that multi-hazard event."

The storm's touch was felt in parts of northern Virginia, central Maryland and the District of Columbia.