Scouting the state championship game

X-factor

No player on either team has been on a stage this big before. This would be the first girls basketball state championship for a Bertie team that’s playing for its community. It’s hard to measure what it would mean to one of the state’s poorest counties and how much pressure the Falcons are feeling, but it’s also an opportunity to put Bertie “on the map,” as coach Chris Jordan says. Bishop McGuinness’ roster has only one senior, so coach Brian Robinson’s Villains might be ahead of schedule. Are they ready for the moment?

What Bertie coach Chris Jordan says

On his Falcons: “We like to press. We try to run sets, but we like to fast-break when we have the opportunity. … We have to be very disciplined and just play our game. ”

On the Villains: “Their leading scorer is a freshman (Adelaide Jernigan). They shoot tremendously well from 3-point range, and we’re going to have to press and box-(and-one) her.”

What Bishop McGuinness coach Brian Robinson says