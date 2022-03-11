Scouting the state championship game

BERTIE (23-4) vs. BISHOP McGUINNESS (25-6)
Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $15
TV: WMYV-48
Players to know
Bertie — G Yazmonasia Boone, 5-7, Sr. (14.7 ppg, 2.7 spg, 2.0 apg); F-C Jessica Stokes, 5-10, Sr. (13.1 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.6 spg); F-G Rakiyah Peele, 5-9, Soph. (11.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.8 spg); G Bryona West, 5-8, Sr. (10.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
Bishop McGuinness — G Adelaide Jernigan, 5-10, Fr. (17.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 spg); G Charley Chappell, 5-5, Jr. (9.0 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.9 spg); F Tate Chappell, 5-11, Jr. (8.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.1 apg); F Grace Harriman, 5-10, Jr. (4.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
Keys to the game
Bertie will press at every opportunity. The Falcons feature three starters averaging at least 2.6 steals per game, so they’re very good at forcing turnovers and converting them into easy baskets.
Bishop McGuinness will have to handle Bertie’s pressure and keep the Falcons’ Jessica Stokes off the offensive boards. If the Villains’ half-court defense is locked in, as it was in the second half Saturday against Burnsville Mountain Heritage, they can make it hard for Bertie to score and set its press. As aggressive as the Falcons are, free-throw shooting also will be key for Bishop, especially if it’s a close game.
X-factor
No player on either team has been on a stage this big before. This would be the first girls basketball state championship for a Bertie team that’s playing for its community. It’s hard to measure what it would mean to one of the state’s poorest counties and how much pressure the Falcons are feeling, but it’s also an opportunity to put Bertie “on the map,” as coach Chris Jordan says. Bishop McGuinness’ roster has only one senior, so coach Brian Robinson’s Villains might be ahead of schedule. Are they ready for the moment?
What Bertie coach Chris Jordan says
On his Falcons: “We like to press. We try to run sets, but we like to fast-break when we have the opportunity. … We have to be very disciplined and just play our game. ”
On the Villains: “Their leading scorer is a freshman (Adelaide Jernigan). They shoot tremendously well from 3-point range, and we’re going to have to press and box-(and-one) her.”
What Bishop McGuinness coach Brian Robinson says
On his Villains: “You don’t start preparing for a state championship this week. You start preparing for it back in the summer. … We’ve been close the last two years and lost in the final seconds in regionals. This year we just got over the top, and a lot of it is trust in what they’ve been taught. ”
On the Falcons: “Bertie is very good, and they have seniors, which we don’t. … Their point guard (Yazmonasia Boone) is very good, their post player (Jessica Stokes) is very good and they have complementary pieces around them. They’re very organized, very disciplined.”
