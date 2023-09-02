REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police Department on Aug. 30 worked with the Naorth Carolina Probation and Parole Department to execute a narcotics search warrant here that netted eight suspects.

The search was done at 1012 Frances Drive. Amond the arrested were: Frank Floyd, who was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for narcotics activity, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Floyd is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $250,0000 secured bond.

Mark Lovelace was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lovelace is being held at the jail on a $125,000 secured bond.

Sherry Isley was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held on a $2,000.00 bond at the jail.

Brittany Rea was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rea is being held at the jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

Ashley Isley, Donald Gammon, Victoria Whitten, and Christin Gammon were arrested for outstanding warrants and/or orders for arrest.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics sales within Reidsville is asked to contact Lt. J. Bayne at 336-347-2346. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers of Rockingham County at 336-349-9683.