SEASON OPENER: Bluegrass staples the Lonesome River Band will kick off the 2023 Summer Saturday Evening Concert Series at the Blue Ridge Music Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. One of the loveliest outdoor stages in the state, the venue is at the base of Fisher Peak on the Blue Ridge Parkway’s milepost 213, about an hour northwest of Winston-Salem. Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small will open. Bring a lawn chair and your appetite. The Galax Smokehouse will sell barbecue, hot dogs and nachos. Find tickets at https://www.blueridgemusiccenter.org/.../lonesome-river.../.
