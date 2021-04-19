Second Harvest's new Greensboro distribution center is massive, much needed

GREENSBORO — Soon programs working on hunger will get the chance to pull from the freezers of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina's new satellite office.
Second Harvest, which focuses on the connection between hunger and health, is one of a handful of regional food banks in the state and its Greensboro Distribution and Nutrition Education Center at the Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue is now stocking its shelves.
The 10,650-square-foot building includes 2,200 square feet of freezer/cooler storage to help supply pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors.
While Second Harvest serves communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina counties, the satellite distribution center will create a hub in the service area including Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties.
The agency and its "Everyone Deserves to Eat" campaign also chose one of the city’s food deserts to plant its operation.
Residents living in these areas have limited access to healthy foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables. Individuals cannot shop at the distribution center but those agencies will.
“Fortunately we have many partners in this area,” said Eric Aft, the CEO of Second Harvest.
The Winston-Salem-based operation moves tons of donated food to non-profit organizations that provide it free to the hungry, ranging from Greensboro Urban Ministry to the NC A&T Aggie Food Pantry.
Nearly 100 of the more than 430 food assistance programs Second Harvest serves are in Greater Greensboro and High Point.
Collectively these programs rely on Second Harvest for more than 80 percent of the food they provide for people in their communities who are struggling with hunger and fresh food options.
For Second Harvest’s fiscal year, which ended in June 30, 2020, this equated to 10.8 million pounds of food (or 8.4 million meals) in Guilford County alone.
The community will have a say in the education and nutrition activities that take place here.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.