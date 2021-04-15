 Skip to main content
Second team: Drew Watkins, Northwest Guilford
F | 6-4 | Junior

Averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Vikings.

 All-Metro 4-A Conference.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district.

