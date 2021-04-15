 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second team: Franklin Stockton, Dudley
0 comments

Second team: Franklin Stockton, Dudley

  • 0

F | 6-5 | Senior

Averaged 15.4 points. 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for a Panthers team that went 7-6 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

 All-Metro 4-A Conference.

 Committed to Davidson-Davie Community College.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News