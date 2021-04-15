 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second team: Jadyn Newsome, Northern Guilford
0 comments

Second team: Jadyn Newsome, Northern Guilford

  • 0

F | 5-10 | Sophomore

Averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds per game for a Nighthawks team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

 Two-time All-Mid-State 3-A and all-academic.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News