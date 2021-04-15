 Skip to main content
Second team: Jah Saigo, Ragsdale
G | 5-11 | Junior

Averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Tigers.

 All-Metro 4-A Conference.

