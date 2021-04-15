 Skip to main content
Second team: Kendall Shaw, Southwest Guilford
G | 5-6| Senior

Averaged 16 points, 3 assists and 3 steals per game for a Cowgirls team that reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

 All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.

