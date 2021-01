GREENSBORO — A section of South Elm-Eugene Street is closed after an accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 10:30 a.m., police said officers were on scene investigating an accident which caused South Elm Eugene Street to close between West Gate City Boulevard and East Whittington Street.

Police did not provide any details about the accident.

Drivers should find an alternate route or use caution while traveling in the area.