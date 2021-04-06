Semper tie: Like when he was a Marine, this Greensboro tailor is one of the few, the proud

"It motivated me and gave the confidence I needed to move forward," French said.

And he found out he could come up with designs that others liked.

Recently, French tried something new by designing the lining of a jacket with photos of a client's grandchildren. The man was brought to tears when he saw it.

"I just knew that his grandkids are his heart," he said. "He was very emotional in the final fitting. He said, 'This really meant a lot to me.'"

Business slowed during the pandemic, but the clothier has once again begun meeting people in their homes.

He also packs up his mannequins, measuring tape and swatch books for trunk shows.

These days, the materials he orders may be local or come from as far away as Italy. He also has his own line of signature clothing and sells accessories.

"A lot of people really don’t want to dress themselves," French said. "A lot of people like the convenience of someone else who has the knowledge, who has the experience to put them together."

His is still a very personal business. Making people look good in their clothing, he said, means knowing not only what they are trying to accomplish, but their personal style.