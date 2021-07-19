Sensory overload at the NC State Fair? Day will be set aside for those who need more calm.

RALEIGH —State Fairs are known for being noisy and crowded, with flashing lights and blaring music all competing for our attention. After a year off in 2020 from the pandemic, many are looking forward to the N.C. State Fair this fall.

But some struggle with the fair's loud noises and crowded spaces, so this year, the N.C. State Fair is endeavoring to be more inclusive.

Organizers are dedicating a day of the 10-day fair to those who need a break from the sensory overload.

The accessABILITY Day is a result of a new sponsorship the N.C. State Fair announced Monday with local tech company Bandwidth. The day, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17, will includes targeted music, vendors, rides and games during the morning, as well as a few all-day activities.

The announcement was made during a groundbreaking ceremony for Bandwidth's new campus on land recently purchased from the Department of Agriculture. Bandwidth is building its global headquarters campus nearby at the corner of Edwards Mill and Reedy Creek roads, which once housed a fair park and ride lot.

"We needed a partner with the same philosophies that we have about inclusion, about making the State Fair accessible to all the people of North Carolina," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler during the ceremony.