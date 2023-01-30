Separated from his twin Cody, Caleb Martin has proven himself in Miami

Caleb Martin is one of those NBA players whose stats line doesn't reflect his value to the Miami Heat.

Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra praises his versatility and energy.

Bam Adebayo, a teammate and fellow Triad native, loves Martin's "inner dog."

But the character trait that might best define Martin is his resiliency.

Four years after he was undrafted and 1 1/2 years after the Charlotte Hornets waived him, the Davie County native broke into the starting lineup with the Heat this season and is averaging career highs in points (10 ppg), rebounds (4.7 rpg) and minutes (30 mpg).

On Sunday, he was back in Charlotte, contributing 8 points and 6 rebounds in a 122-117 loss. His twin brother, Cody, a member of the Hornets, has missed most of the year while recovering from a knee injury and watched Sunday's game from the sidelines.

Before the game, Caleb reflected on a rollercoaster NBA career that is trending upward thanks to the intangibles that he provides, allowing teammates Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro to shine.

Martin, 27, admitted he wasn't sure where his career was headed while he waited for another team to pick him up after he was waived.

"Reality slaps you in the face and you think how quickly it could be gone," Martin said. "You think, 'Man, am I only getting two years in the league?' I was devastated."

His mother, Jenny Bennett, was confident that Martin's work ethic would pay off.

"He's one of those guys who's going to give you 130 (percent) every time on the court," said Bennett, who was at Sunday's game along with 20 or so friends and family from Davie County. "I knew he'd find his place, and that's what he did."

Martin said that prior to a workout with the Heat in the fall of 2021, he got himself in peak condition. The Heat signed him to a two-way contract, allowing him to play for the Heat and its G-League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. A 6-5 swingman, Martin worked himself into the Heat's rotation, playing 60 games and averaging a then-career high 9.7 points a game while never playing in the G-League.

Over the summer, Martin signed a 3-year, $20 million contract with Miami, just days after Cody signed a 4-year, $32 million contract with Charlotte.

A small forward most of his career, Martin plays power forward for the Heat, filling the hole left when P.J. Tucker left for Philadelphia.

"I think they see me as a utility guy but with scoring ability. It's like a guy who will do the job that nobody else wants to do. It's not a glorified role," Martin said. "But it's coming in with the right mentality and approach though you might not be shooting as much as you want. But it's an important role, and there's so many guys who are doing what I do who get overlooked. Once you find value in that role, you find contentment in it."

Martin has started in all 41 games he's played for the Heat this season, often drawing the toughest defensive assignment. Against the Hornets for example, he was frequently matched up against LaMelo Ball, Charlotte's dynamic point guard.

Adebayo, who played high school basketball in High Point, had high praise for what Martin brings to the team.

"He just brings it, that North Carolina swag, that inner dog," Adebayo said. "He has a swag about himself."

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, Martin's name has surfaced in trade rumors. As of Monday, the Heat have been unwilling to part with him.

Martin said he likes being a part of the Heat organization and living in Miami.

The toughest part has been living and playing apart from Cody. The two have been longtime teammates in high school — at Davie County High and Oak Hill Academy — and college — N.C. State and the University of Nevada.

Remarkably, they each landed with the Hornets in 2019, with Cody being drafted and the undrafted Caleb eventually signing with the team.

"It wasn't as much about basketball but the social part of it," Caleb Martin said about being away from his brother. "Off the court was tougher than the playing. Basketball got easier because I could focus on myself. It used to be like if I was playing, was I taking his minutes? And the same with him. We want each other to play the most minutes."

The two talk every day. About 45 minutes before Sunday's tipoff, they hung out with each other during shootaround. They chatted with friends, bumped fists and signed jerseys for fans before heading in separate directions. After the game, they got together briefly at mid-court for a few minutes and planned for a longer reunion with friends and family who were waiting in the stands after the game.

Bennett said that while it was great to have her sons on the same team for years, she thinks Caleb's move to the Heat has allowed them both to grow.

"I do think it's been good for them, for their personal identity to play for separate teams," said Bennett who has two other sons, Raheem and Jae. "It's been great to see how they've evolved their games and how they've evolved individually. I've liked it personally."