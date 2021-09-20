She wanted a playset for her child. Then the city visited

“I was surprised we even had a regulation like that,” said Council Member Patrick Buffkin.

“And I viewed it in two ways,” he continued. “One, it seems like an unnecessary regulation. I don’t see the harm in having playsets next to the property line.

“And two, with all the housing crises and crunch from the affordability issues, a lot of people are going to be forced to buy smaller lots because it’s all they can afford,” he added. “And you might even have some families because of our setback rules who can’t even build a playset in their backyard. And that’s not right.”

On Sept. 7, the City Council agreed to review its rules for playsets and accessory buildings. City staff will bring proposed changes to the council later this year.

While new rules are being worked out, Hernandez won’t have to take the playset down or pay a $500 per day fine.

“When I see Cali playing and all the things she’s doing in her little house, using her imagination and creativity, it inspires me to do more for her,” Hernandez said.