She wanted to be there

medical director of Cone Health Green Valley campus. McQuaid, a pulmonary care specialist, was part of the team that reopened the former Women’s Hospital as a facility for treating COVID-19 patients. As medical director he is responsible for making certain that patients are being treating using the latest innovations and information available. Under his leadership, Cone Health was an early adapter of proning patients, using heated high-flow and various medications proved to be useful in treating people with COVID-19.