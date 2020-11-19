 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
She wanted to be there
0 comments

She wanted to be there

GREENSBORO—

medical director of Cone Health Green Valley campus. McQuaid, a pulmonary care specialist, was part of the team that reopened the former Women’s Hospital as a facility for treating COVID-19 patients. As medical director he is responsible for making certain that patients are being treating using the latest innovations and information available. Under his leadership, Cone Health was an early adapter of proning patients, using heated high-flow and various medications proved to be useful in treating people with COVID-19.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Neighborhood says Koury zoning proposal would bring too many apartments
Business

Neighborhood says Koury zoning proposal would bring too many apartments

As the Kirkwood and Browntown developments were built around a 23-acre wooded oasis, the park-like setting remained undeveloped for 60 years, a part of the trove of land that master developer Joe Koury bought as a long-term investment. But the company he left behind, Koury Corp., is now ready to build a gated, $80 million, 480-apartment community on the property at Cone Boulevard and Cleburne Street. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News