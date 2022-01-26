Sheriff's Office: Inmate faces new charge after assault on Greensboro detention officer Wednesday

GREENSBORO — A Virginia man jailed here early Monday on multiple charges grabbed an officer’s Taser on Wednesday morning and used it against him, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Lori Poag, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the altercation with Eric Dwayne Swain happened at 9:30 a.m. The officer — a sergeant who works in the Guilford County jail — was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

“He’s OK,” she said by telephone Wednesday afternoon.

Swain, 21, of Roanoke is scheduled to have his first appearance in court on a new charge stemming from the incident at 2 p.m. today.

Swain is also scheduled to appear in court today on unrelated “fugitive from justice” charges. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced Monday in a news release that Swain “will be extradited to Virginia to face outstanding charges in Henry County and Roanoke.”

Swain was initially arrested in Greensboro not long after a reported carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of North Church Street.

Swain is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an armed robbery at about 10 p.m. Sunday at a business in Bassett.