Shooting Saturday in Greensboro leaves 1 dead, police say

Updated 1:10 a.m. Sunday

GREENSBORO — The victim of a shooting Saturday night has died and the case is now being investigated as a homicide, police said early Sunday.

Police have not released the name of the person who was killed.

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Saturday to 3651 Hewitt St. and found one person shot.

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Saturday night in a shooting, police said.

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. to 3651 Hewitt St. on a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release. They found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No further details were available late Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.