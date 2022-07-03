 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH POINT — 

, NC – On July 2, 2022, at 1907 hours, the High Point Police Department responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call at 1232 Eastchester Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of N. Centennial Street and N. University Parkway, and the victims drove to 1232 Eastchester Drive.

Both victims were transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment. One victim had succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased.​

