Shop until you drop? Not this Black Friday, experts predict.

"We've rarely seen that much growth, but it's unsurprising given the pandemic-driven surge to online shopping," Adobe spokesman Kevin Fu said.

With retailers hampered by temporary store closures, capacity limits and stay-at-home orders since March, many have been pointing shoppers online for months. They've also been spreading holiday deals out, starting as early as October and promising to keep them going well into December.

Like much of America, small retailers across North Carolina are facing a holiday season like no other in the environment of pandemic and political uncertainty.

"We are very concerned about the pandemic and how it is affecting people," said Bradley Padgett, co-owner of Jacksonville's 16-year-old Bradley's Jewelers. "What we are hoping is they will shop local, and they've got some pinned up money they didn't spend."

Margolis Men's Store, the oldest retail business in Onslow County — it opened in 1912 — is also facing an uncertain holiday season. Owner Lloyd Koonce is among those cautiously optimistic.

"Who knows what it is going to bring this year because of the virus," he said. "I'm going to open like I normally do and run my promotions and carry the same quality merchandize I always have."