Shop until you drop? Not this Black Friday, experts predict.

Those tightly packed Black Friday lines that snake through the mall parking lot in the dead of night, past tents and lawn chairs and coolers stacked with still-warm Thanksgiving leftovers, are not exactly conducive to social distancing.
That puts retailers in a difficult position ahead of a hyped shopping day typically marked by frenzied crowds and predawn doorbuster deals. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country and public health officials urging Americans to stay home as much as possible — plus a new curfew covering 94% of Californians — in-store shopping on the day after Thanksgiving will be a subdued affair.
That's leading to some mixed messaging from retailers: Come out on Black Friday, but not all at once. Consider just shopping online. Can't get around to it this weekend? No problem — holiday discounts, which began earlier than ever, will continue for weeks.
"The power of Black Friday has been diminishing over the years, and now, with COVID, is virtually nonexistent in stores and primarily moved to online," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group. "What COVID did was it forced what the inevitable already was to speed up."
According to data from software company Adobe, last year's Black Friday pulled in record online sales of $7.4 billion — a 19.6% increase over the previous year. If projections are accurate, this Black Friday will blow past that, with online sales expected to generate $10.3 billion.
"We've rarely seen that much growth, but it's unsurprising given the pandemic-driven surge to online shopping," Adobe spokesman Kevin Fu said.
With retailers hampered by temporary store closures, capacity limits and stay-at-home orders since March, many have been pointing shoppers online for months. They've also been spreading holiday deals out, starting as early as October and promising to keep them going well into December.
Like much of America, small retailers across North Carolina are facing a holiday season like no other in the environment of pandemic and political uncertainty.
"We are very concerned about the pandemic and how it is affecting people," said Bradley Padgett, co-owner of Jacksonville's 16-year-old Bradley's Jewelers. "What we are hoping is they will shop local, and they've got some pinned up money they didn't spend."
Margolis Men's Store, the oldest retail business in Onslow County — it opened in 1912 — is also facing an uncertain holiday season. Owner Lloyd Koonce is among those cautiously optimistic.
"Who knows what it is going to bring this year because of the virus," he said. "I'm going to open like I normally do and run my promotions and carry the same quality merchandize I always have."
He said his store has history on its side.
"Margolis survived World War I, The Spanish Flu of 1918, The Great Depression, World War II, every conflict and every hurricane and we're still here," he said.
Retail watchers say that despite a challenging year, there are signs that pent-up demand and "guilt gifting" will boost sales during the all-important end-of-year period.
The National Retail Federation has forecast that November-December holiday sales, which combine in-store and online activity, would total $755.3 billion to $766.7 billion. That would reflect a year-over-year increase of 3.6% to 5.2%, outpacing the average holiday sales increase of 3.5% over the Past five years.
"There is uncertainty about consumers' willingness to spend, but with the economy improving, most have the ability to spend," Jack Kleinhenz, the retail federation's chief economist, said in a statement. "After all they've been through, we think there's going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday."
Hot gift categories include technology, small domestic appliances, housewares, toys and do-it-yourself auto projects, which Cohen summarized as things that help you "live a better life while you're at home," given that Americans will probably continue to spend a lot of their time there next year.
Along those lines, apparel sales are expected to be weak.
Although the importance of Black Friday has been waning for years, it was still the top shopping day in 2019, according to the NPD Group.
How many shoppers will venture out is impossible to predict. But consumers have been conditioned to think of Black Friday as a day to shop, and stores have been carefully preparing to welcome those who do show up — albeit with a slew of rules and restrictions.
"Black Friday won't be as big as what we've seen," Cohen said. "There will be plenty of people who will shop, don't get me wrong, but you won't see that mad dash, that mass hysteria that usually occurs. That's gone."
