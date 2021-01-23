Shots in the dark? A COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Guilford has leaders questioning the state's plan.

Alston said he hopes the state will provide Guilford County with more answers about vaccine distribution by Friday. Otherwise, he said, he will pursue the issue "all the way to the White House" if needed.

"I don’t want them to have another megasite for vaccinations unless Guilford County is next or at least third," Alston said. "They can't say that we are not in a position to have a mass distribution site."

Those whose vaccination appointments with Cone Health have to be rescheduled will be placed at the top of a waiting list, the health care system said on Friday. People with appointments to receive a second dose of the vaccine will get them as planned.

But news of a shortage is a blow to those waiting for protection against the coronavirus, a highly contagious respiratory disease which has been sweeping through the state for months.

Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad said the shortfall transcends party politics and is difficult for him to understand, given the fact that Guilford County has quickly and efficiently administered as many vaccine doses as it can get.

"At the 11th hour we’re notified that were not getting any vaccine. Why would we expect to get zero allocation?" he asked.