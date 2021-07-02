Show of hands: In this Greensboro 'rumble,' first you hit it out, then hug it out

Taylor Sigmon avoids a jab from Tahaj Williams in the second round during Rumble in the Buck at the Fanta City Event Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Rumble in the Buck is a sparring event hosted by the "guns down, gloves up" movement. Community leaders tired of the gun violence are challenging youth to take their frustration out in a better way, by hosting traveling boxing events to knock out the problem of youth picking up guns. "Boxing brings a high level of energy. What we're displaying is we can have high level energy but control it," Vinson Bey said. "Just be in control and govern ourselves accordingly. It's an aggressive sport but you touch gloves and its over. It gives a common ground."
Event orgainzer Jamaul Vinson-Bey speaks with coaches while planning the sparring matches during Rumble in the Buck at the Fanta City Event Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Rumble in the Buck is a sparring event hosted by the "guns down, gloves up" movement. Community leaders tired of the gun violence are challenging youth to take their frustration out in a better way, by hosting traveling boxing events to knock out the problem of youth picking up guns. "Boxing brings a high level of energy. What we're displaying is we can have high level energy but control it," Vinson Bey said. "Just be in control and govern ourselves accordingly. It's an aggressive sport but you touch gloves and its over. It gives a common ground."
Fighters take time to prepare for their upcoming boxing bouts during Rumble in the Buck at the Fanta City Event Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Rumble in the Buck is a sparring event hosted by the "guns down, gloves up" movement. Community leaders tired of the gun violence are challenging youth to take their frustration out in a better way, by hosting traveling boxing events to knock out the problem of youth picking up guns. "Boxing brings a high level of energy. What we're displaying is we can have high level energy but control it," Vinson Bey said. "Just be in control and govern ourselves accordingly. It's an aggressive sport but you touch gloves and its over. It gives a common ground."
Crowd members get riled up after a near knock out during Rumble in the Buck at the Fanta City Event Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Rumble in the Buck is a sparring event hosted by the "guns down, gloves up" movement. Community leaders tired of the gun violence are challenging youth to take their frustration out in a better way, by hosting traveling boxing events to knock out the problem of youth picking up guns. "Boxing brings a high level of energy. What we're displaying is we can have high level energy but control it," Vinson Bey said. "Just be in control and govern ourselves accordingly. It's an aggressive sport but you touch gloves and its over. It gives a common ground."
Taylor Sigmon boxes Tahaj Williams in the second round during Rumble in the Buck at the Fanta City Event Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Rumble in the Buck is a sparring event hosted by the "guns down, gloves up" movement. Community leaders tired of the gun violence are challenging youth to take their frustration out in a better way, by hosting traveling boxing events to knock out the problem of youth picking up guns. "Boxing brings a high level of energy. What we're displaying is we can have high level energy but control it," Vinson Bey said. "Just be in control and govern ourselves accordingly. It's an aggressive sport but you touch gloves and its over. It gives a common ground."
The offical championship belt of the Rumble in the Buck at the Fanta City Event Center event in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Rumble in the Buck is a sparring event hosted by the "guns down, gloves up" movement. Community leaders tired of the gun violence are challenging youth to take their frustration out in a better way, by hosting traveling boxing events to knock out the problem of youth picking up guns. "Boxing brings a high level of energy. What we're displaying is we can have high level energy but control it," Vinson Bey said. "Just be in control and govern ourselves accordingly. It's an aggressive sport but you touch gloves and its over. It gives a common ground."
GREENSBORO — Put down the guns and pick up the gloves.
That's what organizers of "Rumble in the Buck," an event aimed at deterring gun violence, are asking from the community.
"Last year, (Greensboro) hit a record with our murder rate," said Anthony Morgan II, a local activist and one of several organizers for Rumble in the Buck. "We need this."
On Friday night, first-time fighters and seasoned sparrers came together at Fanta City Event Center on West Market Street to not only entertain, but to educate — to show the community that using guns isn't the way to solve problems.
In 2020, 61 people were killed in Greensboro — a record that shattered the city’s previous high of 45 in 2019. So far in 2021, the number of killings is on track to match the previous year.
"Looking at the violence in our communities," Morgan said, "and coming out of the pandemic, I think it's important to have things where the Black community — and not only the Black community, but the whole community — can come together, have fun and be able to put on a show."
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Rumble in the Buck was founded by Jamaul Vinson-Bey, a Burlington native who hosted the inaugural event in his hometown last April. He plans to take the event all around the Triad before hitting different cities across the state, discouraging gun violence along the way.