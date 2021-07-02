Show of hands: In this Greensboro 'rumble,' first you hit it out, then hug it out

GREENSBORO — Put down the guns and pick up the gloves.

That's what organizers of "Rumble in the Buck," an event aimed at deterring gun violence, are asking from the community.

"Last year, (Greensboro) hit a record with our murder rate," said Anthony Morgan II, a local activist and one of several organizers for Rumble in the Buck. "We need this."

On Friday night, first-time fighters and seasoned sparrers came together at Fanta City Event Center on West Market Street to not only entertain, but to educate — to show the community that using guns isn't the way to solve problems.

In 2020, 61 people were killed in Greensboro — a record that shattered the city’s previous high of 45 in 2019. So far in 2021, the number of killings is on track to match the previous year.

"Looking at the violence in our communities," Morgan said, "and coming out of the pandemic, I think it's important to have things where the Black community — and not only the Black community, but the whole community — can come together, have fun and be able to put on a show."

