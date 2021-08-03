 Skip to main content
Si Woo Kim
Tokyo Olympics Golf

Si Woo Kim competing during the second round of the Olympic tournament in Tokyo.

PGA Tour victories

3

Best 2021 finish

Won The American Express tournament in January

World ranking

No. 55

FedEx Cup points

38

Notable

One of the many former champions who will play this year at The Wyndham.

 He who won in 2016 at the age of 21.

