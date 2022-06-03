Tags
Two women were fatally injured while standing outside of their disabled vehicle when another vehicle collided with it at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, police said. Another woman died after a crash later that morning.
A North Carolina man who scored a $10 million lottery prize is now convicted of first-degree murder. In August 2017, Michael Hill said he bought a non-winning ticket before deciding to try his luck on another scratch-off game. When he checked the new ticket, he discovered his “life changing” jackpot win. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me,” he told the N.C. Education ...
Two more on the list have connections to Guilford County. Among the North Carolina names on the list are former pastors in Rockingham and Alamance counties.
Guilford County Animal Services' Emergency Response team helped the city of High Point Animal Control Department remove 34 small breed dogs from the residence.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Are our parks are being infected, in slow drips, by the tumult of the world around them.
Police say one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and two other people were treated for shrapnel injuries at the scene.
Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty March 10 to dealing in firearms without a license.
EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Baptist pastor who is a former Rockingham County School Board chairman with …
Here are some local events for Memorial Day.
