Silver bullet: High Point police's new tech can track guns — and those who use them

HIGH POINT — With violence “at our doorsteps,” Police Chief Travis Stroud said he and other local law enforcement leaders are looking to technology for help.
“It is mainly gun crimes,” Stroud explained Thursday. “That’s what’s impacting us the most.”
Enter NIBIN. That’s short for National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
It’s a revolutionary tool from the ATF that makes it easier for law enforcement to link crimes involving firearms. Even if those crimes took place far away from each other. Like in another county or state.
So when the ATF’s Mobile NIBIN Unit and Shoot — a mobile lab equipped with technology to capture and analyze ballistics evidence — rolled into the High Point Police Department on Monday, perpetrators of violent gun crimes were unknowingly put on notice.
Only one of two such mobile units that travel throughout the country, the lab is welcoming 21 law enforcement agencies from around the Triad to utilize the database until Nov. 5.
The mobile unit offers law enforcement the chance to do something unique: fire seized guns and enter images of those shell casings into a nationwide database.
“Every image is as unique as a fingerprint,” said Jason Walsh, resident agent in charge at the ATF’s Greensboro office.
The nationwide database can match shell casings to a 99.6 degree of certainty, according to Walsh.
If a shell casing from a shot fired in the mobile unit matches one in the database, that means the seized gun was used in a crime.
Though there are already devices in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem that allow shell casings to be uploaded into the national database, the mobile NIBIN unit makes widespread firearm testing feasible.
“This week and next week, we anticipate test firing over 600 firearms,” Walsh said.
Walsh said it’s important that all jurisdictions have access to the same technology.
“Comprehensive collection — that’s what it’s about,” Walsh said. “We’re telling the criminals that no matter where you go, if you shoot your guns in the streets, we grab those casings and we’re going to find you.”
Already this week, Walsh said the mobile unit has proven itself useful.
“We have already developed investigative leads from the guns that we’ve shot since Monday and I only anticipate that those numbers will continue to rise as we continue throughout the week,” he said.
In the past three years, High Point police have seized over 1,100 guns and taken over 8,600 shell casings from crime scenes.
And with 20 homicides so far this year, Stroud said the city is certainly not exempt from the “crime surge” happening across the country.
“We’re not just going to sit here and accept it,” Stroud said.
With advancements like NIBIN, Stroud said police are able to investigate gun crimes at “an unprecedented level.”
“We have these things in our corner that have not been in our corner before,” Stroud said.
To the violent offenders behind the crimes, Stroud has this message:
“We’re coming for you. It’s as simple as I can say it. You’re not safe anywhere you go.”
