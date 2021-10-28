Silver bullet: High Point police's new tech can track guns — and those who use them

The nationwide database can match shell casings to a 99.6 degree of certainty, according to Walsh.

If a shell casing from a shot fired in the mobile unit matches one in the database, that means the seized gun was used in a crime.

Though there are already devices in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem that allow shell casings to be uploaded into the national database, the mobile NIBIN unit makes widespread firearm testing feasible.

“This week and next week, we anticipate test firing over 600 firearms,” Walsh said.

Walsh said it’s important that all jurisdictions have access to the same technology.

“Comprehensive collection — that’s what it’s about,” Walsh said. “We’re telling the criminals that no matter where you go, if you shoot your guns in the streets, we grab those casings and we’re going to find you.”

Already this week, Walsh said the mobile unit has proven itself useful.

“We have already developed investigative leads from the guns that we’ve shot since Monday and I only anticipate that those numbers will continue to rise as we continue throughout the week,” he said.