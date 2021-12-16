SILVER
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
Police released few details in the homicide.
A restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
A&T's new $6M Farm Pavilion provides lab space, offices and could serve as bridge to east Greensboro community
The Farm Pavilion, a ribbon-cutting for which was held in September, has classrooms, labs, cold storage and an auditorium, along with office space for those who are doing work on the farm.
Greensboro police identify officer shot in leg during struggle and the woman arrested in the incident
The officer was being treated at a local hospital for injures that were not life-threatening, Greensboro police said.
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.
The Panthers score 69 points, the most in a neutral-site championship game, to beat Greenville J.H. Rose in the Class 3-A final.
Panthers coach Steven Davis and his son, Steven II, head to Chapel Hill on Friday night seeking a NCHSAA Class 3-A football title.
The Historic Magnolia House, on the edge of downtown, will reopen as a boutique hotel in January, breathing new life into the property that hosted African-American travelers during segregation. “It’s the house that soul built,” owner Natalie Pass-Miller said. “That’s what we are honoring here."
Eleven years after Dell ceased production for good in November 2010, it remains a sobering cautionary tale for tempering expectations on major economic development projects in the Triad.