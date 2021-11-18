Simple steps toward reducing waste this holiday season​

DECORATIONS

Again, think of reusing and recycling, says Vaccariello. Greenery left over from trimming a tree or clipped from the outdoors can be used in wreaths or garlands, for example.

Last year’s holiday cards can be cut out and hung as decorations, says Panos.

If your holidays lights are old, switch them out for energy-saving LED ones, says Ozawa, at Martha Stewart Living. They use 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs according to Energy Star, and will last years longer, she says.

THE TREE

Artificial or real? “The greener choice would be buying a real Christmas tree from a local farm,” says Ozawa.

“The trees are grown for the purpose of being cut, and new ones are typically replanted every year, so the cycle continues," she says.

"Buying local means that it didn’t use tons of fossil fuels to get to you. Plus many municipalities pick up trees after the holidays and chip them to use as mulch, so you’re not adding to the landfill. And you can’t beat the smell of a fresh-cut tree.”

If you do buy an artificial tree, she says, plan to use it for many years.