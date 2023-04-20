SING, SING, SING!: The UNC Greensboro University Chorale and Chamber Singers perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in UNCG’s Tew Recital Hall. Conducted by Carole Ott Coelho, the show will include works by Wright, Hailstork, Purrington, Corigliano, Martinez, Dunphty, Hahn, Helvy and Paulus. None of those names ring a bell? Then just sit back and enjoy. Oh, and it’s free. For more information, visit vpa.uncg.edu.
