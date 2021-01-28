Sir Walter Wally will make a Groundhog Day prediction

GROUNDHOG DAY: Sir Walter Wally will make his annual weather prediction at noon Feb. 2 on the N.C. Museum of Natural Science's YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/yyeoqj79. The annual event includes the history of Groundhog Day and facts about groundhogs. A sing-along with an educator will feature the Groundhog Day song. Sir Walter Wally will be making his prediction from his home in Roan Mountain State Park in Tennessee. Raleigh Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart and Museum Director Eric Dorfman will join Museum educator Chris Smith to assist Wally with the forecast. Wally has been gaining national recognition with his amazing accuracy and is regularly featured on The Weather Channel’s list of national Groundhog Day representatives. If Wally see his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter. If not, then spring is on its way. Visit naturalsciences.org.