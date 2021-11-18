Skipper
Skipper is an adorable 9 week old kitten who was raised in a loving foster home so he is well... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
The “Aggie STEAM Academy” would emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
The 8-0 vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — marked the end of a sometimes contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
"He has always been mellow and kind of to himself," Matilda Perry, Christian O'Neal's cousin, said.
Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say
The road between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive has since reopened, police said.