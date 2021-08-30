Sleuths are scouring old county deed books to build database on NC's enslaved people

"These names and these lives have been hidden in these books for just way too long," Brunner said at the event.

Benton Williams started his plantation in 1829 with the $135 purchase of 85 acres of land. By 1860, the farm spanned 900 acres, most of it dedicated to the labor-intensive production of cotton. Records associated with the farm show Williams and his wife bought or received as gifts enslaved children and adults whose work made the enterprise possible.

Researchers say Eliza was the first enslaved woman to arrive at the plantation, at about age 19. After emancipation in 1865, she married a Reddick Hutchings, who had been enslaved on a nearby farm. The family worked as paid laborers on the Williams plantation for another 12 years, before buying 43 acres from the Williams family in 1877.

Even now, five of the enslaved people who were part of the Williams' labor force remain nameless, unknown except for the ages and genders that were recorded in the 1860 census.