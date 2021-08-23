Small NC hospital struggles with COVID onslaught. 'Everywhere is just at max capacity.'

"Usually by three days, we can get most of them out. But it used to be a matter of hours, and now we're talking a matter of days," he said. "And these are people that need care, and we're trying everything that we can to get them treated appropriately. But they need to go to the big tertiary care centers for a reason, and there's just not that availability."

The emergency department is the route for many patients into a hospital, and when the system is at or near capacity, this is where it backs up, said Alora Rodgers, the clinical care coordinator for the department.

"It's not just here at Johnston, it's everywhere — it's Duke, it's Rex, it's Wake. Everywhere is just at max capacity," Rodgers said. "What happens is that when we have to hold them in the emergency room, it bottlenecks. We have to hold these admissions here because there's nowhere for them to go. Then it makes it more difficult to see the ER patients, because we just physically don't have the place to see them."

UNC Johnston Health is actually two community hospitals, a 50-bed hospital in Clayton and a 149-bed one in Smithfield. On Friday, the two hospitals suspended non-emergency surgeries that require an overnight stay, a move that should free up 10 beds.