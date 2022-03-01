Small, Oscar-nominated films bring sense of optimism to local big screens

Documentaries are often focused on tragedies and intractable social problems, but this year's collection of short, nonfiction, Oscar-nominated subjects gave on movie connoisseur some unusual feelings: hope and optimism.

"Big surprise," said Richard Beer, the programming director at Vancouver's Kiggins Theatre. "Though several (short documentaries) touch on heavy subjects like homelessness, bullying and disability, there is a sense of hope that has been missing from prior years' programs."

The Oscar Shorts — small films nominated for that biggest-of-all movie award — start screening at both the Kiggins and the Liberty Theatre in Camas today. They'll continue screening right up until the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.

These short films, generally between 15 and 30 minutes in length, are bundled into three categories, so you can take in each group in a single screening: animated films, live-action films and documentaries.

Of this year's Oscar-nominated documentaries, Beer said, his favorite is the 22-minute "The Queen of Basketball," which unearths the forgotten story of champion player Luisa Harris.

"'The Queen of Basketball' was my favorite and left me feeling inspired," Beer said.