Smith lawyers: Release of court documents was to counter 'cover up' by city

Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered.

Smith’s mother and father have sued the city, eight police officers and two Guilford County paramedics for wrongful death in the case in federal court, keeping the case in the public eye.

For much of 2021, the Smith family’s lawyers have been questioning city officials and police officers in pretrial depositions. Some of those depositions have made it into the hands of journalist Ian McDowell, who has reviewed and reported them in The Assembly, an online news magazine covering North Carolina issues.

In briefs filed in May, the city’s attorneys said the legal team for the Smith family violated the terms of a July 2020 agreement that limits the use of all case documents to the parties in the case and are not for public release. The city asked the court for unspecified penalties against the Smith attorneys.

But in a brief filed earlier this week in answer to the city’s claims, Smith family attorneys say the agreement does not apply to materials relating to issues that have already been discussed in public.