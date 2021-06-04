Smith lawyers: Release of court documents was to counter 'cover up' by city

GREENSBORO — Attorneys for the family of a Black man who died while in police custody say they didn’t violate a court order when they released pretrial documents related to their lawsuit against the city.
The attorneys who are suing the city of Greensboro on behalf of the family of Marcus Smith said in a court filing this week they would never have agreed to a protective order that keeps every deposition, document and discussion in the case from the public because their case is of such significant interest.
Smith’s controversial death has become a flashpoint for local activists who say it’s no different than the case of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who was also killed in police custody.
Smith died in September 2018 after Greensboro police excessively restrained the homeless man while in the midst of what appeared to be a mental health breakdown. Unable to settle him, they immobilized Smith by binding his hands and feet together behind his back on a downtown street.
Since then, his death has been a rallying cry for many concerned about police practices in the city.
Journalists at The Marshall Project reported last week court records show that in the four years before Smith’s death, a staggering 275 people were restrained in the same manner — two-thirds of whom were Black.
Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered.
Smith’s mother and father have sued the city, eight police officers and two Guilford County paramedics for wrongful death in the case in federal court, keeping the case in the public eye.
For much of 2021, the Smith family’s lawyers have been questioning city officials and police officers in pretrial depositions. Some of those depositions have made it into the hands of journalist Ian McDowell, who has reviewed and reported them in The Assembly, an online news magazine covering North Carolina issues.
In briefs filed in May, the city’s attorneys said the legal team for the Smith family violated the terms of a July 2020 agreement that limits the use of all case documents to the parties in the case and are not for public release. The city asked the court for unspecified penalties against the Smith attorneys.
But in a brief filed earlier this week in answer to the city’s claims, Smith family attorneys say the agreement does not apply to materials relating to issues that have already been discussed in public.
The attorneys say city officials have, since the first press release about Smith’s death, engaged in a “cover up” and tried to manipulate the facts.
So they are using public forums to correct the record.
“The way that the non-confidential information has been used — i.e., at a public gathering, before City Council and to journalists who have sought to shine a light on the dangers of hogtying — furthers the broad purpose of this public interest litigation” under the protective order, the Smith family attorneys say.
A judge will ultimately decide whether the order signed last year applies to all documents.
