Smoke and heroes: At this Summerfield camp, kids fight imaginary fires, save pretend lives and 'break' real things

SUMMERFIELD — The twisted, ruined car drew a long, thoughtful look from Sophia Entrikin.

“This is going to be really fun,” the elementary schooler finally said.

Minutes later, she ripped into another empty car with the aid of firefighters and a giant “Jaws of Life” cutting tool.

This week, Summerfield Fire District is holding its sixth annual Fire Camp for rising third-through-fifth graders at Station 9. The week-long camp combines lessons on fire safety and other safety skills with activities to get students excited about firefighting.

Earlier this month, the district won an award at the North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Conference for the camp. The award is for programs that prevent fire injuries and deaths as well as make communities safer.

“Our main goal is for the kids to learn something that could save their life,” said Jenna Daniels, an assistant fire chief.

Nine-year-old Holden Shepard pours water into a barrel during the sixth annual Fire Camp at Summerfield Fire District's Station 9 in Summerfield.

Already, she said, they’ve had parents of campers sign up to volunteer for the district and former campers enroll in their other program for teenagers. And Lt. Reece Walker, who teaches children at the camp how to call 911, said he heard about one former camper who alerted dispatchers after her family’s house was struck by lightning.

Firefighter Michael Landen said it’s rejuvenating to see kids look up to them. It’s a week that’s eagerly anticipated by the whole fire district, he said.

This year, the camp had 36 participants — divided into groups of about six children each and named after fire district vehicles. The “Tanker 9” and “Engine 29” groups both cycled through Walker’s 911 lesson on Wednesday. Walker joked with the children while helping them practice, using a phone that wasn’t hooked up.

Firefighter Michael Landen, left, and Lt. Zach Hardy demonstrate a house fire to campers on Thursday.

He stressed to campers that the first thing dispatchers will want to know is where they live. Most students in the groups knew their home address. Others, well, they had to give it some thought.

On Thursday, “Engine 29” watched Landen and other firefighters demonstrate how fire can spread from room to room in a plywood, doll-house-like structure.

Next, after a quick snack break, they joined Steve Satterfield for a “fire drill.” That involved climbing into a big, red fire engine and riding across the back parking lot to the scene of a pretend fire, “located” in a trailer inside a garage-like structure at the back of the station property.

Tanner Thornton, wearing a blue hat, held the front of the hose as a team of kids guided it through the darkened garage and into the trailer, pretending to turn it on and put out a non-existent fire in the trailer’s kitchen.

Next, the group’s “search team” headed into the trailer’s bedroom to locate “Timmy” — a doll-like cloth pillow meant to represent a human in need of rescue.

“Tanker 9” finished out their morning with a chance to cut open vehicles like firefighters do.

The district staff had three mangled, old cars on the back lot of Summerfield Fire District’s Station 9, where the camp takes place.

“I want to break something,” said camper Hailey Landen as she awaited her turn.

Lt. Chris Gibson, left, helps Bryce Cox, 10, cut a door during Fire Camp on Thursday in Summerfield.

After a couple of other students tried, Hailey and Sophia donned protective shirts, goggles and gloves and stepped up to one of the cars, taking turns at the front and back of the vehicle. Engineer Matt Hall and Lt. Chris Gibson helped them hold the whirring cutter/spreader tools that firefighters often use to rescue people trapped in wrecked vehicles.

Sophia cut into the inside top to the trunk area and got a little scared when she launched some of the broken glass resting on the vehicle.

On the other hand, she enjoyed cutting into the part of the car near what had had once been the front window and yanking off part of the trim.

“Fun,” she said.

