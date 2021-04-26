SNOOKIE
Snookie is a 4 year old 47lb female blue lacey mix. She came to us as a stray, so we... View on PetFinder
Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her Greensboro home, police say.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said that Tony Collins was exercising “white privilege” for refusing to refer to Dr. Carrie Rosario as “doctor” after she requested he do so.
From May 14-16 and May 19-23, life-size, roaring and moving mechanical dinosaurs will roam free on the coliseum grounds.
Three men have been charged with felony breaking and entering into the Valero convenience store on Northwest Boulevard, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
Eduin Sosa Arteaga, no age or address released, was headed east on I-40 when he tried to take Exit 222 at the last minute and lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving, police said in a news release. The van skidded off the left side of the ramp, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, police said.
They met at N.C. A&T, married and started a business together. Now A&T's health and human sciences college is named for them.
John R. and Kathy R. Hairston graduated from N.C. A&T in 1975. They went on to own 11 McDonald's stores in the Charlotte area.
Officers responded to the area of West Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive after receiving calls of shots being fired between two vehicles.
EDEN – Morehead High School Principal Ryan Mooney announced last week that head football coach Lin Stadler will not return in 2021 and they wi…
Contractor Tony Collins said that "anybody that deals with" him would know that gender or race wouldn't have changed his behavior. "I'm not saying that to make an excuse. It wouldn't matter who it is. It was disrespectful."
Antonio Burns, a Winston-Salem native, helped save two girls who were overwhelmed by rip currents last Sunday at Kure Beach in New Hanover County. Burns nearly drowned in his rescue effort.