GREENSBORO — Well, we made it. Some of us better than others it seems.
The South was hit on Sunday with the first real winter storm of the year, a brutal and bitter blast of cold and wind that predictably knocked out power and coated roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
And depending on where you lived in the Triad, you either felt the full force of the storm ... or streamed "The Matrix Resurrections."
On Monday, residents and businesses tried to dig themselves out under a beautiful sun that wasn't out nearly long enough. Soon, the winds picked up and the sky turned gray — a forewarning of a bleak week of winter weather to come.
Today's high will be 40 degrees followed by an almost balmy 47 degrees on Wednesday. But that's as good as gets. After that, the temperature drops savagely through next week. Just picture "The Day After Tomorrow."
On Friday, the high will be 29 degrees. The low? It's expected to be, gulp, 18 degrees. And those are prime conditions for more snow and more streaming of shows.
How much and where? No one knows yet, for sure. Of course, that could change some in the next few days. But the cold looks like it's here to stay.
Meanwhile, the South is still trying to recover from Sunday's storm.
Parts of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Kentucky lost power — but North Carolina was the hardest hit. While thousands in the area were still without power on Monday — Sunday's peak was around 100,000 outages statewide — Duke Energy crews systematically worked to get electricity back to many homes by early evening.
Roads, however, were a different story. By Monday, major arteries such as Battleground Avenue were passable, but getting there wasn't easy from many neighborhoods in the city. If you lived in the county, anyone without an ATV or a bobsled team had it much tougher.
Besides, it wasn't like there was anywhere to go.
Shops.
Offices.
Schools.
Everything was closed. Not us, of course. But who's complaining? OK, we are.
Don't go out. That was a mantra repeated — and at times, pleaded — by local and state public safety officials throughout Sunday. But people traveled, anyway.
In High Point, there were 41 calls for help alone on Sunday. They ranged from cars stuck in ditches to accidents, which there were only five.
First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a Highway Patrol spokesman, said that by afternoon, the agency had responded to 300 car crashes and nearly 800 calls for service.
In Raleigh, two people died when their car drove off the road and into trees. The driver and passenger, both 41-year-old South Carolina residents, were pronounced dead at the scene. Knox said investigators believe the car was driving too fast for the conditions.
Durham police tweeted a photo of a tractor-trailer that slid off an overpass along N.C. Highway 147. The truck's cab landed upright, while the trailer came down in a vertical position from the bridge to the highway below. Police said the driver suffered injuries that did not appear life-threatening.
Virginia State Police said traffic came to a standstill on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County for several hours Sunday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab of the truck disconnected from the trailer.
In Tennessee, it was an apocalyptic scene: abandoned and wrecked cars on snow-covered roads.
More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled — more than 90% of the airport’s schedule.
The storm dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas of North Carolina as the system moved across the southeastern U.S.
Kristen Baker Morrow’s 6-year-old son made snow angels after their home in Crouse, an unincorporated community in Lincoln County, got four inches of snow Sunday morning, but she said they couldn’t stay outside long because of the uncomfortable wind chill.
“It took 30 to 45 minutes to get everything on for about 10 minutes in the snow, but it was definitely worth it for him, to get our pictures and make some memories,” said Morrow, a 35-year-old registered nurse.
At Mountain Crossings, a hikers’ outfitting store on the Appalachian Trail near Georgia’s Blood Mountain, a handful of hikers were trekking up the mountain in the snow, employee Julia Leveille said Sunday.
“We’re open," she said, "but it’s kind of a mess up here.”
Contact Mike Kernels at 336-373-7120.