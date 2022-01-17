GREENSBORO — Well, we made it. Some of us better than others it seems.

The South was hit on Sunday with the first real winter storm of the year, a brutal and bitter blast of cold and wind that predictably knocked out power and coated roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.

And depending on where you lived in the Triad, you either felt the full force of the storm ... or streamed "The Matrix Resurrections."

On Monday, residents and businesses tried to dig themselves out under a beautiful sun that wasn't out nearly long enough. Soon, the winds picked up and the sky turned gray — a forewarning of a bleak week of winter weather to come.

Today's high will be 40 degrees followed by an almost balmy 47 degrees on Wednesday. But that's as good as gets. After that, the temperature drops savagely through next week. Just picture "The Day After Tomorrow."

On Friday, the high will be 29 degrees. The low? It's expected to be, gulp, 18 degrees. And those are prime conditions for more snow and more streaming of shows.