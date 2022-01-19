GREENSBORO — For some, your prayers have been answered — by meteorologists. The Triad is expected to escape the worst of xxx, forecasters said Wednesday.
Everyone out there who cleaned store shelves of milk and bread — and you know who you are — don't worry. We won't tell. Maybe you can sell some of it on eBay. Or check TikTok for hacks.
The new forecast is a welcome change from what many have been fearing — another deluge of snow to add to what the area got hit with on Sunday, a debilitating combination of cold and ice that was reminiscent of the planet Hoth from the "Star Wars" movies.
Much of that melted away on Wednesday under a sunny sky and 52 degree temperatures, clearing streets, xxx and returning daily life to some semblance or normalcy. Well, except for grocery stores. More on that in a second.
If the current forecast holds, Greensboro and the surrounding area will receive a dusting. That's it. Just Mother Nature blowing us a little kiss.
That should be welcome news for most residents, who just got the roads in their neighborhoods clear. Anymore taking a drive throughout the city on Wednesday couldn't help but notice asphalt on streets and just the occasional patch of ice — a dramatic departure since Sunday. There are 727 miles of neighborhood streets in Greensboro and what the sun started city crews largely finished by Wednesday.
Still, road conditions in some parts of the county aren't good enough for students to return to school, prompting Guilford County Schools to transition to remote learning today and Friday. Sorry, parents.
Hey, it could be worse. Earlier predictions called for an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow for Friday in the Triad. That could very well have led to the cancellation of classes — the in-person kind — on Monday and maybe Tuesday.
As things stand, and it's OK if you don't feel guilty, areas southeast of the Triad now are expected to get the worst of the approaching weather.
Snow or not, what we all share for the next week is this: cold.
What hasn’t changed is the deep freeze expected to grip the area after an Arctic cold front moves in today.
After reaching the mid-50s Wednesday and an expected high in the low-40s Thursday, temperatures will plunge into the low-20s tonight and remain below 30 on Friday, according to the weather service. Wind gusts as high as 18 mph Friday will lead to wind-chill factors as low as 15 degrees.
Nightly lows for Friday through Sunday will be in the teens, with daytime highs in the mid-30s Saturday and in the low-40s Sunday and Monday.
Light rain is possible late Thursday, and there is a 50% chance of light snow and periods of freezing drizzle Friday and Friday night, the weather service said. Total accumulations of an inch or less are expected.
Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend and into the middle of next week.
The Winston-Salem Journal contributed to this story.
Contact Mike Kernels at 336-373-7120.