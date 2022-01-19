GREENSBORO — For some, your prayers have been answered — by meteorologists. The Triad is expected to escape the worst of xxx, forecasters said Wednesday.

Everyone out there who cleaned store shelves of milk and bread — and you know who you are — don't worry. We won't tell. Maybe you can sell some of it on eBay. Or check TikTok for hacks.

The new forecast is a welcome change from what many have been fearing — another deluge of snow to add to what the area got hit with on Sunday, a debilitating combination of cold and ice that was reminiscent of the planet Hoth from the "Star Wars" movies.

Much of that melted away on Wednesday under a sunny sky and 52 degree temperatures, clearing streets, xxx and returning daily life to some semblance or normalcy. Well, except for grocery stores. More on that in a second.

If the current forecast holds, Greensboro and the surrounding area will receive a dusting. That's it. Just Mother Nature blowing us a little kiss.