4-year-old dies after shooting himself in the head. He found the gun underneath a couch cushion, High Point police say.
The homeowner and the boy's mother are now facing charges in his death, police say.
GREENSBORO — Police say they have identified the body found Thursday in Guilford County as Alan Aidan Tran, 19, whose Dodge Charger was found …
Officers found a husband and wife dead when they arrived at the scene.
Police say they are investigating the death of Keyona Deasia Walker as a homicide and have no suspect information to release at this time.
Will Guilford County Schools require masks in schools? School board poised for possible decision Tuesday night.
Also, Superintendent Sharon Contreras is likely to recommend mandatory COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and staff who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities.
Voter registration data is public in North Carolina. But when a reporter requested the documents that election officials turned over to federal investigators in a Trump administration voter fraud probe, the state refused to release them.
The community-run market allows customers to buy year-round directly from local farmers.
At the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr rejoins former district Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green, who is the foundation's executive director. Green, who joined the district as superintendent in 2008, left in 2016 to lead the Winston-Salem nonprofit.
Anonymous donations increase reward to $20K for information in killing of Greensboro restaurant owner
Police found Mark Freedman, 63, dead inside a vehicle about 3:25 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020, outside of his restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road. A spokesman for the police department said at the time that Freedman was shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
His mother, Anne Graham Lotz, said on social media that her son is in the intensive care unit at an unidentified hospital. She asked for people to pray for her son’s recovery.