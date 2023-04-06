SOMETHING FOR THE ADULTS: Ever wish you could have a drink while your kids are hunting Easter eggs. Well, you can! Bull City Ciderworks is hosting two Easter egg hunts for all ages on Saturday, one at 12:30 p.m. and one at 4 p.m. Oh, and meanwhile, you can celebrate the release of Bourbonic Tonic, BCC’s bourbon barrel cider. It’s at 504 State St. in Greensboro. Kids should bring their baskets.