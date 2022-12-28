Sounds of the Mountains Series returns for its seventh year

CONCERTS: The Becky Buller Band and Violet Bell will kick off the Sounds of the Mountains Series presented by the Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Willingham Theater at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 East Main St. in Yadkinville. Tickets are $30. Becky Buller is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and 10-time International Bluegrass Music Award IBMA award recipient. She and her band have traversed the globe playing for audiences worldwide. Violet Bell is rewilding Americana music. Lizzy Ross’ rich soprano intertwines with Omar Ruiz-Lopez’s fiddle, guitar, banjo, and harmonies to create a lush and sinuous sound. Other artists in the series are The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray and Tray Wellington Band, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, $25; and Rissi Palmer and Laurelyn Dossett & Friends, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, $30. Tickets at yadkinarts.org or the Box Office from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Willingham Theater.