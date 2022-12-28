 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sounds of the Mountains Series returns for its seventh year

  • 0
Becky Buller

 Becky Buller 

 Contributed

CONCERTS: The Becky Buller Band and Violet Bell will kick off the Sounds of the Mountains Series presented by the Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Willingham Theater at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 East Main St. in Yadkinville. Tickets are $30. Becky Buller is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and 10-time International Bluegrass Music Award IBMA award recipient. She and her band have traversed the globe playing for audiences worldwide. Violet Bell is rewilding Americana music. Lizzy Ross’ rich soprano intertwines with Omar Ruiz-Lopez’s fiddle, guitar, banjo, and harmonies to create a lush and sinuous sound. Other artists in the series are The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray and Tray Wellington Band, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, $25; and Rissi Palmer and Laurelyn Dossett & Friends, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, $30. Tickets at yadkinarts.org or the Box Office from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Willingham Theater.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert