Southwest Guilford boys soccer photos
Students of color asked the downtown Greensboro law school to remove a painting of Jim Melvin that has hung on campus since 2006. The portrait now hangs in a conference room.
To counter learning loss because of pandemic, Guilford schools superintendent looks to extend next academic year
What that might look like, however, remains to be seen.
Visiting the Rich Girls Museum feels like being invited to a secret club. Housed in a nondescript brick office park off Spring Garden Street, …
A Greensboro man's decision to buy a few lottery tickets, at a friend's urging, netted him close to $1 million, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
Vaccine appointments opened Monday for people in Group Four, which includes those who are 16- to 64-years-old with one or more high-risk medical conditions, people living in close group settings and essential workers.
Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccination appointments (Groups 1-4) at 8 a.m. today for the Guilford County Health Department
Group 4 includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.
A third round of stimulus payments — this time of up to $1,400 — was included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Rockingham superintendent Shotwell files suit for wrongful termination, reinstated until court decides
Scores of parents, teachers, students and members of the Rockingham County Chapter of the NAACP have demanded the Rockingham County School Board reinstate Rodney Shotwell, who has served the district for 15 years.
GREENSBORO — Duke is out of the ACC Tournament and its basketball season is over.
Police said there is no evidence the person died in a traffic accident and no evidence that suggests foul play.