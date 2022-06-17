Tags
The 36-year-old McLeansville man died after suffering a "medical episode," the city said in a news release.
Children are expected to begin arriving at the boarding school in July, officials said in the release.
Police say they are now investigating a homicide after Sherrod Ferebee, 21, of Greensboro, died.
Mark Martin was named Tuesday as High Point University's founding dean of its new law school.
After hours of negotiations, officers arrested the man without further incident just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In a state where Toyota is moving forward on a planned $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant that is expected to create 1,750 jobs, four…
High Point police have arrested one person and charged her with concealing a body in connection with the death of a Davidson County man who ha…
Badly burned at just 12 days old, she was rejected by community members in her native Laos. Then she moved to the U.S. and found a new community to embrace her at High Point Central High School.
Bennett College will be the location for a new U.S. Small Business Administration Women's Business Center, the only one of its kind in Greensboro. The center is expected to help women in Greensboro and the surrounding areas with tasks like developing business plans, marketing, managing finances and accessing loans, grants and investments.
Nature has no need for a calendar.
