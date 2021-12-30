SPAZZ
Sandra Alexander and a former student worked together to create a plastic frame version of the chicken-wire Christmas tree light balls made famous in the Sunset Hills neighborhood.
Police said 50-year-old William Junior Grimes and 50-year-old Tony Hester Vinson, both of Greensboro, died after Grimes drove his 2004 GMC Envoy eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and struck Vinson's 1960 Ford Thunderbird head-on near South Elm-Eugene Street.
The crash occurred at Freeman Mill Road and Coliseum Boulevard, police said.
Other than the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its second year, what happened in Guilford County in 2021? Plenty. Here's a look at the top stories.
Traffic on southbound U.S. 52 was diverted for three hours Sunday morning after a 57-year-old Stokes County man leaped from Moore Road to the highway below.
Of the tests returned Sunday, 21.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
High Point truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer
Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and three officers were injured in the accident.
The more contagious omicron variant is partially to blame, although ramped up testing due to the holidays may also be helping to fuel the increase, according to NCDHHS spokesperson Summer Tonizzo.
The sale of 6 acres of farmland on Dunstan Road will help the United Holy Church of America Inc. with a goal of providing affordable housing — another much-needed community staple, according to a housing report by the city of Greensboro.