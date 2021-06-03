Speakers turn out to demand more money for school workers

GREENSBORO — About 30 people appeared before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday night with an unusual request: Raise our taxes — please.
They came to ask the commissioners for more money in the 2021-22 budget for schools so that wages for teaching assistants, cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers can be raised to $15 an hour.
One pastor said she does everything she can to help people she knows.
"But the best way you can help me love my neighbors better is to increase my property taxes slightly," she said, "and to fund this increase to $15 an hour for classified staff in schools."
Many are making far less than $15 an hour, speakers said, forcing them to work two or three jobs.
Another speaker who said she is a high school math teacher in Guilford County told the story of her mother who was a custodian for 13 years.
"Over the years, she has worked second, third, even fourth jobs to make ends meet," the speaker said. "Her feet ache and her hands are sore from the scrubbing and wiping and sweeping and crawling under the bleachers — all to put her three daughters through college.
"My mother left the school she loved for 13 years because she got a $15 minimum wage. Don't lose more."
Ron Surgeon, another school employee, said commissioners on previous boards have avoided allocating more money to the district, the state's third largest.
"The can got kicked down the road. It’s time for the kicking of the can down the road to stop," he said.
Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston told speakers to "give us a chance to work it out."
The commissioners have two weeks before they must approve a budget for the coming year. Alston told those gathered Thursday night he thinks they will be happy with the plan commissioners create in that time.
Earlier in the day, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and school board members met in a work session with commissioners to plead their case for more money.
Contreras said that school administrators are trying to pay employees a living wage, but they can't do so without a bigger budget allocation from the county.
"We’re just trying to eat this elephant one bite at a time," Contreras said. "Take a deep look and consider funding as much as you can."
Alston told them that the county is preparing to allocate its largest budget increase for schools in 20 years.
But it's not possible, he said, to do it all in one year.
"We can't catch up more in one year. We gave you $3.3 million last year. Now we’re giving you $13.4 million," Alston said. "I have high hopes that we will get there and we will be able to address some of those needs."
But, he added, "I, for one, won't raise taxes in a pandemic."
He suggested that members of the school board and commissioners form a committee to meet regularly to stay updated on school funding needs.
Michael Halford, the county manager, recently released a proposed budget that recommended $13.4 million in additional funding for the school system's annual budget. He said that’s the biggest increase in 20 years. It is about 6% more funding than the county gave to the district last year.
The school board asked commissioners for $25 million more in operating funds for next school year’s budget, plus $10 million total for capital outlay, which would be an increase of $7 million from last year.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.